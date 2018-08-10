Rittal Publishes UL Regulations Advice

Rittal embraces the need for a high degree of responsibility for the safety of users and the electrical equipment its enclosures are designed to protect. As such the company has a policy of always being on the front foot when it comes to fully complying with international regulations.

In the USA and Canada, for example, a machine cannot be commissioned until approved by the AHJ (Authority Having Jurisdiction) to confirm compliance with the valid regulations, such as the National Electric Code NEC (NFPA 70).

The importance of UL regulations cannot be understated for any company exporting electrical equipment into these territories.

UL regulations relate to the protection that enclosures must provide to the internal electronic components. This includes environmental factors such as dirt, dust, humidity and electromagnetic interference. Control gear and switchgear manufacturers should always take care to ensure that these safety standards are met for any components they are shipping to the USA or Canada.

For enclosure manufacturers such as Rittal, compliance with UL 508A is an important basis for the swift commissioning and approval of equipment and machinery, and the company offers a broad spectrum of industrial enclosures with UL approval. Most have UL approval with a Type 12 protection category (NEMA12); some enclosures with enhanced sealing protection even support Type 4x applications.

Rittal has recently published advice and support for engineers who are designing or specifying systems in line with UL508A, covering all the expectations and requirements for compliance. Details are available to download from www.rittal.com/uk-en/content/en/unternehmen/presse/pressemeldungen/pressemeldung_detail_55232.jsp.

