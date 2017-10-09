Rittal Cloud Computing CPD seminars

Rittal Ltd has just launched a new Cloud Computing accredited seminar as part of its highly-respected Continuing Professional Development (CPD) series.

The seminar on Cloud Computing & Software Defined Data Centres looks at the impact cloud computing has had across the industry.

It will explore how the cloud enables better management, and improved analysis, of data, along with shared access from internet-enabled devices.

The seminar also examines how the need for greater capacity within datacentres to accommodate edge computing and the Internet of Things will lead to major structural changes within datacentres, along with new cloud computing and networking approaches. It also looks the arguments, both for and against, the increase in size of datacentres and assess the types of workloads they are likely to support in the future.

At the end of the seminar, delegates will have an understanding of:

Datacentre capacity

New approaches to cloud computing and networking

Relevant physical factors

The need (or otherwise) for an expansion of datacentres

Key issues and constraints of DCiM

​​​The seminar is aimed at all levels of expertise within engineering departments, courses can be either presented at consultant or contractors offices or at Rittal’s Head Office showroom and demonstration centre in South Yorkshire, Rittal’s offices in Livingston or, alternatively, at Rittal’s production factory in Plymouth.

Further information at www.rittal.co.uk and www.friedhelm-loh-group.com or on twitter @rittal_ltd.