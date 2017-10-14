RINNAI’S ENERGYSAVER SPACE HEATERS IMPRESS INSTALLERS

Rinnai Energysaver fanned convection powered flue gas fired space heaters are designed specifically for use in large buildings where the range continues to expand its fan base.

Schools, community centres, libraries, conservatories and churches are all benefiting from the fast warm up of big spaces offered by the technically outstanding engineering of the Rinnai units with their low running costs.

The Rinnai Energysaver range delivers energy-efficient and consistent warm air powered by Natural Gas and LPG options and is built with fully modulating burners so heat output and energy input is reduced as the space warms up. Rinnai has successfully come up with a solution that heats from the floor up and by modulating gas usage in relation to room temperature, provides unparalleled levels of comfort combined with efficiency.

The range has recently been enhanced with the addition of the Rinnai Energysaver 559FT, along with a makeover of the popular Energysaver 309FTR. The heaters blend effortlessly into the background in line with the style demands of modern interiors.

The Rinnai Energysaver 559FT offers an 88% reduction in energy consumption when the unit is on standby and has BMS functionality as an optional component making the appliance even more flexible.

The operation board is an easy to operate touch control pad sited conveniently and discreetly on top of the appliance, (rather than on the front with a flip up cover). The unit is also supplied with a child lock to eliminate any problem of small hands tampering with the controls.

Add to these benefits timer function and eco mode combined with the new unit’s ability to heat spaces fast, and the advantages of this super efficient appliance really do stack up.

The Rinnai Energysaver 559FT turns in efficiencies of 88% which is exceptional when you consider the effective heat generator seasonal efficiency required for UK building regulations. It has an input of 5.7kW and output of 5.2kW and the streamlined unit measures 582mm x 760mm x 257mm.

The Rinnai Energysaver 309FTR, like the 559FT, turns in net efficiencies of 85.9%. It has an input of 3.4kW and output of 2.92kW.The streamlined unit measures 695mm x 465mm x 257mm. Natural Gas usage has been pegged at 0.31m3 while LPG consumption is 0.26kg/hr.

Also available from Rinnai is the Energysaver 1004T with its impressive input of 11.6kW and outputs 10.23kW. It measures 670mm x 930mm x 315mm and it has energy efficiencies of 96% under the guidance of Part L 2014. This puts it in the top rank of space heaters in its class.

Like the Energysaver 559FT the 1004T heater is suitable for BMS central timer control. This feature allows the building manager to run any number of Rinnai space heaters off a central time clock providing heat to the largest of spaces. The Energysaver Multi controller is not limited to single Energysavers as the flexibility of the system guarantees units can be mixed and matched to satisfy even the most unique building.

From the installer’s point of view the Rinnai Energysaver units are simple to deal with; there is no need for expensive (or extensive) ductwork, nor do they involve the necessity of running domestic heating circuits for radiators, or pipework to boilers. This cuts down drastically on cost and time on site.

Installers also report back that the tiny 80mm flue gives a neater finish on the outside of the building, a huge improvement on large flues and the correspondingly large holes that have to be knocked into the fabric to accommodate them.

Pete Seddon, Product Development Engineer at Rinnai UK, and a member of the technical team, explains that proven reliability and longevity have made the Rinnai range of space heaters popular over the 30 years they have been used in the UK. “They are so reliable,” he says, “they can easily last 20 years with no issues at all.”

“All models come with a 15-year warranty on the heat exchanger. This is a strong persuader for looking at the whole life costs of a new system, which well before the minimum 15 years life span is up should have more than paid for itself on energy savings.”

For more information on the RINNAI product range visit www.rinnaiuk.com