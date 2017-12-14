RINNAI: SPACE HEATER RANGE, EASY TO INSTALL, TROUBLE FREE LONG LIFE WARMTH – NEW ADDITIONS

Rinnai have added to its range of Energysaver gas fired space heaters which are designed specifically for use in schools, community centres, libraries, conservatories, churches and other large indoor spaces. The range has seen many thousands of installations over the past several years – trouble-free, easy to install and cost effective and efficient operation and performance.

The recent additions to the range are the Rinnai Energysaver 559FT and a new streamlined look to the popular Energysaver 309FT.

Sporting very sleek casing, the heaters simply blend into the background in line with the need of modern interior aesthetics while offering exceptionally high efficiencies in operation and subsequently reduced running costs.

Changes to the Energysaver 559T have been made to the operation board which is now an easy to use touch-control pad sited conveniently and discreetly on top of the appliance, (rather than on the front with a flip up cover). The unit is also supplied with a child lock to eliminate any problem of small hands tampering with the controls.

Add to these advantages are the timer function and eco mode combined with the new unit’s ability to heat big spaces very fast.

The 559FT has an input of 6.4kW and output of 5.2kW. The streamlined unit measures 554mm x 750mm x 250mm.

The Rinnai Energysaver 309FT, like the 559FT, sports a similar sleek casing and turns in net efficiencies of 88%.

It has an input of 3.4kW and output of 2.92kW. The unit measures 695mm x 465mm x 257mm. Natural Gas usage has been pegged at 0.31m3 while LPG consumption is 0.26kg/hr.

Also available is the Energysaver 1004T with its impressive input of 11.6kW and outputs 10.23kW. Its measurements are 670mm x 930mm x 315mm and it has energy efficiencies of 96% under the guidance of Part L 2014. This puts it in the top rank of space heaters in its class.

Like the Energy Saver 559FT and 309FT, the 1004T heater is also suitable for central timer control. This feature allows the building manager to run any number of Rinnai space heaters off a central time clock providing heat to the largest of spaces. The Energysaver Multi controller is not limited to single Energysavers as the flexibility of the system guarantees units can be mixed and matched to satisfy even the most unique of buildings.

Rinnai Energysaver units are very easy to install as they do not need expensive and extensive ductwork, nor do they involve the necessity to run domestic heating circuits for radiators or pipework to boilers. This drastically cuts down on cost and time at the point of installation.

Rinnai’s Energysaver range delivers energy-efficient and consistent warm air powered by Natural Gas and LPG options. The units feature fully modulating burners so heat output and energy input is reduced as the space warms up.

The Rinnai Energysaver range comprises fanned convection-powered flue models that exceed seasonal thermal heating guidance under Building Regs Part L.

In a building with high vaulted ceilings, with conventional convector heaters, the heat will immediately rise to the ceiling. With the Energysaver range Rinnai has successfully come up with a solution that heats from the floor up and by modulating gas usage in relation to room temperature, provides unparalleled levels of comfort combined with efficiency.

For more information on the RINNAI product range visit www.rinnaiuk.com