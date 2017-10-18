RIBA North reveals winter programme of exhibitions and events

Highlights include Cerámica, 2017 RIBA Stirling Prize Models and The Presidents Medals

RIBA North, the new national architecture centre in Liverpool, has announced its winter programme of exhibitions and events.

The new season opens with Cerámica (28 October – 10 February 2018), an exhibition which shows how traditional ceramic techniques (see picture) and digital engineering processes can be used together to produce more meaningful and sustainable architectural elements.

From Friday 10 November, RIBA North will showcase exquisite models of the six finalists of the prestigious RIBA Stirling Prize, with the winning building having been announced on 31 October at the Roundhouse in London. The models illustrate the best architecture in the UK, and showcase some of the most careful three-dimensional scale model making.

From 6 December RIBA North will host an exhibition of the RIBA Presidents Medals, an award which is given to the best student projects from across the world. First awarded in 1836, the RIBA Presidents Medals reward talent, promote innovation, and encourage excellence in the study of architecture worldwide. This year 275 entries were received from 87 schools of architecture in 33 countries.

Suzy Jones Director of RIBA North said: “RIBA North has been open for just four months and is already firmly established as a destination which promotes the benefits of architecture and good design on the world around us. Our winter season is packed with activities to appeal to all our visitors: from families to design professionals and architects.”

Cerámica

On Saturday 28 October RIBA North opens its latest exhibition, Cerámica in partnership with ECAlab. In this exhibition, we explore how ceramics are being positioned to provide a low impact solution to global sustainability in the built environment. This synergy between traditional ceramic techniques, digital design and engineering processes can be used to produce more meaningful and sustainable architectural elements.

The full-scale ceramic prototypes on display offer a viable alternative to global manufacturing and distribution. The combination of the material sustainability of ceramics, digitally optimized design of components, and the appropriation of vernacular language and embodied cultural identity, transforms the preliminary engineered product into a more socially, ethically and environmentally sustainable building component. Alongside the exhibition there will be a series of events for everyone to get involved with from curator’s tours, artist’s talks and Clay Play, an opportunity for families to come and experiment with clay, create unique decorative tiles and get hands-on.

ECAlab investigates the possibilities of ceramics for sustainable technologies, while examining the role of emerging digital technologies alongside traditional ceramic craftsmanship skills.

The RIBA Stirling Prize Models

From Friday 10 November RIBA North will host models of the six buildings in the running for the prestigious RIBA Stirling Prize. This is the first time the models of the shortlisted buildings will have been exhibited outside London. For those who can’t travel to London to see the models, or travel around the country to see the buildings themselves, this is an ideal opportunity to learn more about the six schemes. The models will remain on display at RIBA North throughout the Winter.

RIBA Presidents Medals 6 December to 24 February

This exhibition features drawings and models by some of the world’s most talented architecture students. The RIBA Presidents Medals are given to the best student schemes from across the world. First awarded in 1836, the RIBA Presidents Medals reward talent, promote innovation, and encourage excellence in the study of architecture worldwide. This year 275 entries were received from 87 schools of architecture in 33 countries.

The exhibition includes a selection of entries in the form of large panels designed to showcase not only the winning submissions but also the quality and diversity of work at all levels from undergraduate to postgraduate, national to international, conceptual designs to live projects. From January 2018 this exhibition then travels the world.

www.architecture.com/RIBANorth