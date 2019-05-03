Reznor, part of Nortek Global HVAC (UK) Limited

They continue their tradition of manufacturing high efficiency heating equipment with their ErP compliant range, which includes, PREEVA EC (heating and ventilation unit), which provides combined heating and ventilation with optional cooling.

The units are available with a wide range of heat outputs and cooling capacities. The units are available as non- condensing heaters with thermal efficiencies above 91% or fully condensing heaters with thermal efficiencies of 102% (ncv).

The design combines high thermal efficiency, quality components and ease of maintenance for enhanced life expectancy and reduced life cycle costs.

The PREEVA EC range incorporates an EC plug fan, which provides a wide range of air duties and external static pressures. The addition of the optional mixing box enables air filtration.

For more information please visit www.nortek-erp.com or email erp@nortek.com