On October 31, Reznor opened its new Distribution Centre (DC) in Wervik, Belgium.

The new facility is equipped with modern office spaces, and a showroom area, showcasing products from the Reznor portfolio. In addition to product storage, the DC will also provide spare parts and servicing for existing and historical Reznor products.

The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Bruno Biasiotta, chief operating officer of Reznor’s parent company, Nortek Global HVAC.