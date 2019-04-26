Reznor Air Curtain Range

Reznor, part of Nortek Global HVAC (UK) Limited continue their tradition of manufacturing high efficiency warm air heating equipment with the AB range of industrial air curtains. Our range of air curtains is ideal for exceptionally high doors and are the perfect compliment to our ErP compliant heating appliances . AB Industrial air curtains provide a barrier of high velocity air that helps block incoming winds and stops warm air escaping. They achieve this by delivering a powerful barrier of heated air across the entire width of the doorway. Units can be easily fitted within existing or new buildings and are ideal for doorways creating a more cost efficient and comfortable indoor environment.

Nine models are available, for door widths from 2m to 6m and up to 6m high.

For more information please visit www.reznor.eu or email reznorsales@nortek.com