Remote monitoring and service

The sites where systems are typically installed often do not have a workforce with the experience or time to maintain the equipment. For this reason Humidity Solutions offer a remote monitoring service where the control panel is fitted with a mobile connection or is linked to the site’s internet. This sends information from the humidifier to a secure cloud data store where Humidity Solutions service team can pick up live data to monitor.

The humidifier would be on a planned maintenance contract so regular service visits can be adjusted dependant on what the humidifier is reporting to us. If the hours run are greater in the winter than the summer then the planned maintenance visit can be pulled forward to accommodate this. If the humidifier does go into fault or indicates that it requires a service, the service team can respond by integrating the control panel to see if it is a major or minor notification – perhaps re set the unit if a minor information notice or organise for an engineer to attend site if more major. This will be organised proactively as part of the maintenance contract with the customer being notified of the nature of the issue. Prior to this a good understanding of the nature of the fault can be determined via the monitoring so that the engineer can attend site with the correct parts so that return visits are not required.

This is a new tool that the service team can use to further increase the customer aftersales care and takes full responsibility for the smooth and reliable operation of the unit.

Remote monitoring is ideally suited to applications where humidity control is important to production, or where site labour is under pressure to ensure that production equipment is operating to its optimum level, but do not have the resources or expertise to look after this specialist equipment.

This technology and service can be applied to the Airtec systems as well as the resistive steam and gas humidifiers.

Key advantages of Remote Monitoring: