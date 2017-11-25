Remeha responds to new ErP requirements

Remeha discontinues P Series P320 and the P420 8-section in compliance with ErP 2018.

Remeha has discontinued its P Series P320 and P420 8-section pressure jet boiler in compliance with the Ecodesign requirements of the Energy-related Products Directive (ErP) 2018.

The direct, like-for-like replacement of non-condensing pressure jet cast iron sectional boiler shells or burners up to 400kW was initially out of scope of the 2015 ErP regulations. This was to allow for spares provision. However this window closes firmly from 1 January 2018. To comply with the change, Remeha no longer offers its lower end non-condensing Pressure Jet Oil, Gas and Dual Fuel P Series boilers. There are no changes to P Series boilers over 400kW.

For those affected by the new requirements, Remeha offers a number of alternative solutions – including the popular Gas 610 Eco Pro condensing boilers series (pictured). It also offers a selection of floor-standing and wall-hung condensing boilers that are certified for operation on LPG, making them a viable solution in buildings in off-grid areas. In addition, it provides specialist technical advice and technical support to support a smooth transition to condensing technology and/or a new fuel source.

Chris Meir, Sales Manager at Remeha, said: “Where like-for-like replacement is no longer possible, we advise our consultant, contractor and end-user customers to arrange a site visit from their local area sales manager as soon as possible. This provides the perfect opportunity to assess the existing plant and identify future replacement needs along with the most effective and energy-efficient solution for each project.”

The tighter heating requirements of ErP offer a huge opportunity for the building services industry to move end users away from older heating equipment to cleaner, more efficient solutions. The European Union predicts a 20% reduction in energy costs for end-users on refurbishment projects when upgrading to energy-efficient ErP-compliant products – with a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Chris Meir continues: “We want our customers to be prepared for ErP 2018 with sufficient time to evaluate the latest heating options and identify the most appropriate solution for each individual project. This is also an exciting opportunity for end-users to transition seamlessly to more energy-efficient technology that will help benefit both their pocket and the planet. We look forward to supporting them all as they look to maximise heating efficiency.”