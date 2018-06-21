Remeha appoints new Home Counties sales manager

Leading commercial heating manufacturer Remeha is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Spurway as its area sales manager for the Home Counties. With over 13 years’ experience in the HVAC industry, Peter is tasked with using his strong technical and sales skills to support Remeha’s existing and new customers in the region.

A committee member for the CIBSE Home Counties North West Region, Peter began his career as a gas heating engineer for Bracknell Forest Council. He later joined Strebel as a technical support engineer, before joining Andrews Water Heaters as sales manager for the Home Counties last year.

Peter assumed his new role at Remeha from 1st June and will continue as interim sales manager for Andrews Water Heaters until the appointment of his replacement.

Remeha’s Sales Director Chris Meir said: “Remeha and Andrews work closely with commercial specifiers to deliver complete heating solutions that ensure maximum efficiency and dedicated customer support throughout the project. Peter is therefore familiar with our product portfolio already. This, combined with his technical expertise and sales background, makes him a welcome addition to our knowledgeable sales team.”

Peter added: “Remeha has a well-deserved reputation as a pioneer in the commercial heating industry, providing innovative, quality products and exceptional service. So it’s great to have this new challenge in another successful Baxi Heating brand, supporting Remeha’s existing customers while continuing to develop our presence across the Home Counties region.”

To contact Peter for technical advice or support on Remeha’s market-leading condensing boiler range, email peter.spurway@remeha.co.uk or call him on07436 533790.