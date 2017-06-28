Remeha appoints Chris Meir as new Sales Director

Commercial heating manufacturer Remeha has appointed Chris Meir as its new Sales Director. The appointment comes as former sales director James Porter takes up a board director position within Euro Gas Ltd, one of Ireland’s leading HVAC providers and a highly-valued Remeha customer.

Chris brings a powerful combination of industry knowledge and senior management expertise to the role, gained from his fifteen years in the heating sector. This includes ten years within Baxi Heating UK where he was Remeha national sales manager for five years and, most recently, sales director of Andrews Water Heaters. Chris will be responsible for driving the continued strategic growth of the Remeha brand across the UK.

Commenting on the move, Chris said: “It’s exciting to continue to be part of an organisation like Baxi Heating which boasts some of the most respected and successful brands in the heating industry.

“Remeha and Andrews work closely with commercial specifiers to deliver complete heating solutions that ensure maximum efficiency and dedicated customer support throughout the project. As a result I know both the products and the team well.

“After three successful years developing and driving the Andrews sales strategy, I’m keen to use my wider commercial knowledge to support Remeha’s continued expansion. We wish James the very best in his Irish ventures – his energy, enthusiasm and vision have contributed to Remeha’s deserved reputation for high performance, efficiency and best-in-class engineering quality. At the same time, we’re looking forward to working with him in his new position as a Remeha customer!”

Chris takes up his new role at Remeha from July 1 and will continue as interim Sales Director of Andrews Water Heaters until the appointment of his replacement.