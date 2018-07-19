Remeha appoints business development manager

Leading commercial heating solutions provider Remeha announces the appointment of Ray Lloyd to the newly created role of business development manager (Northern Region).

Formerly Remeha’s area sales manager for the North West region, Ray has extensive knowledge of the heating industry and a wealth of sales experience gained from previous managerial positions at Lochinvar and ACV.

In this key role, Ray is tasked with developing strategic relationships with existing and new customers to continue the growth of the Remeha brand across the northern counties of the UK.

Chris Meir, Remeha’s sales director, said: “We are delighted to appoint Ray to this new role. Ray is a passionate advocate of our business and brand. His vast experience and understanding of the commercial heating sector, combined with his in-depth knowledge of Remeha’s advanced heating technologies, make him perfectly suited to this new role.”

Ray added: “I’m excited to take on the challenge of driving the business forward and building on Remeha’s reputation for success and quality across our products, solutions and service.”

To contact Ray, email ray.lloyd@remeha.co.uk or call him on 07436 533699.