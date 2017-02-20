REL adds Romford leisure scheme to expanding project list

REL has been awarded a contract to deliver the electrical works at a £25m leisure development.

Located in Romford, the scheme is being built by Willmott Dixon for Havering Council. It includes an eight-lane competition swimming pool, training pool, fitness suite, 56m x 26m ice rink and associated leisure facilities within the heart of the town centre.

Appointed by Kershaw Mechanical Services, REL is responsible for the £2m electrical element of the project, which is scheduled to take 12 months.

REL’s Managing Director, Toby Buckley said: “We’re looking forward to working in partnership with Kershaw to help deliver the Romford Leisure development, which is set to regenerate the area and secure competition-level ice-skating and swimming.

“The electrical design is complex so we’ve been working closely with Wilmott Dixon’s design team to develop and coordinate the design.”

Within the last 12 months, REL has also helped to deliver leisure complexes in Waltham Forest, High Wycombe and Flitwick in Bedfordshire.