REHAU supports the new Building Services Forum event

REHAU is sponsoring the Building Services Forum 2018 as part of its commitment to supporting the professional development of its specifier and installer customers.

The Building Services Forum is a one-day event being held on 8 February 2018 at the Building Centre in London. The event offers a full programme of CPD accredited seminars, discussions, networking and the chance to see the latest products and technology innovations for the building industry.

As well as sponsoring and exhibiting at the event, REHAU will be hosting a breakout session following the conference at the REHAU Hub (pictured below). Located within the Building Centre, the REHAU Hub is a permanent display of the company’s energy efficient products and is regularly used as the London base for its CPD courses.

The event will get underway at 4.30pm there will be snacks and prosecco on offer and delegates will be given the chance to explore the Hub, view the range of REHAU products on display, and learn about the range of CPD events the company provides.

On top of this there will be the chance for delegates to try their hand at making a RAUTITAN joint – with the quickest time winning an Apple Watch.

Tony Harbour, Senior Commercial Manager at REHAU, said: “CPD is an important part of every professional’s career development but it’s difficult to make time for it when work schedules are so busy. That’s why events like the Building Services Forum are so important and why we are supporting it. It’s an opportunity for people to take just one day out of their busy schedules to come and learn about a whole host of new technologies which could help them to deliver more efficient and cost-effective building services in the future.”

“The Building Centre is somewhere we are very familiar with and we know what a great space it is for learning and development. We would urge anyone involved in building services to sign up and attend if they can, as it promises to be a positive, enjoyable and informative day for all.”

For further information about the Building Services Forum, or to register for tickets, visit http://www.buildingservicesforum.london/