REHAU qualifies as finalist for Business Green Leaders Awards 2018

In recognition of its strategic approach towards sustainability, REHAU has been shortlisted as a finalist at the 2018 Business Green Leaders Awards.

The awards recognise leading green businesses across the country and celebrate the immense progress the green business community has made in recent years. It celebrates businesses, NGOs, public sector bodies and individuals across 25 different categories and is rigorously judged by a panel of sustainability professionals and green economy leaders.

This year, REHAU entered its third annual Sustainability Report into the Sustainability Report of the Year category, which recognises a business’ ability to effectively distil and promote its sustainability performance. Finalists within this category have formulated reports with innovative and novel communications techniques, backed by transparent environmental reporting and ambitious green goals

REHAU’s third annual Sustainability report, available for the first time in a digital-only format, introduces customers to its new ‘Fit for the Future’ strategy, which outlines how the business will achieve the ambitious goals it is setting to become more sustainable by 2020.

Stephen Beresford, Head of Marketing Communications at REHAU said, ″We are very excited that our first-ever digital Sustainability Report has been recognised on a prestigious platform and eagerly await the results this June. As a business we have always championed sustainable manufacturing over many years and regard sustainability and recycling as a strategic business objective, and we are humbly proud that our efforts have been recognised.″

REHAU’s Sustainability Report is an interesting, easy-to-read overview of the company‘s vision and values, as well as its entrepreneurial activities, ground-breaking pilot projects and resource-friendly technologies under development. The digitalisation of the report this year further reflects REHAU’s belief that sustainability and digitalisation are inseparable challenges for companies operating in the modern business context.

An esteemed panel of judges will review the finalists over the coming months and the winner will be announced at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards to be held on Wednesday 27 June at The Brewery in London.

As sustainable business models and clean technologies have continued to force their way into the mainstream, BusinessGreen Leaders Awards is an ideal platform to celebrate projects, individuals, teams and organisations who are successfully redefining what it means to be a successful green business.

For more information please visit www.rehau.uk/sustainability