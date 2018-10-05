REHAU heads to Newcastle with Specifi

REHAU will be in Newcastle on October 3rd to showcase two new products at its fourth Specifi event. It is the first time REHAU has exhibited at the UK’s only built environment roadshow.

REHAU will be exhibiting at the Newcastle United Football Club, from 4.30pm until 10.30pm. The team will be showcasing the RAUTITAN plumbing system, a 10 bar pipework solution designed for drinking water and heating systems, which launched at the end of 2017 in the UK.

The flexible PE-Xa RAUTITAN pipework system delivers on durability, corrosion resistance and ease of installation. It is available as a standard PE-Xa pipe but also a multilayer PE-Xa pipe.

Also on the stand will be REHAU’s two pre-insulated pipe ranges – RAUVITHERM and RAUTHERMEX.

REHAU will also be featuring its brand new acoustic soil and waste solution – RAUPIANO which will be launched in the UK later this year. The RAUPIANO product offers excellent 17dB acoustic performance, 120 minute fire protection, high chemical resistance and a 2 bar rated push-fit jointing system.

Specifi is a free event in partnership with CIBSE YEN. Entrance is free to the event and there are only 100 seats available, to book your seat visit www.specifi.co.uk or to find out more information on REHAU go to www.rehau.uk