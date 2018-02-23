REHAU heads for Wood Heat 2018

REHAU will be attending this year’s Wood Heat 2018 from 13-14 March as part of its commitment to the UK renewable and district heating sectors.

The annual Wood Heat event is organised by the Wood Heat Association in conjunction with the Renewable Energy Association. It brings together the UK biomass and CHP sectors in a unique industry forum and features an exciting conference programme designed to share and promote best practice.

This year, the programme includes speakers from Government, industry and the public sector, as well as experts from Switzerland, Italy and Sweden. There will be a mix of technical, market and legislative updates and it is billed as a ‘must attend’ for anyone working in the biomass heat or CHP sectors.

Open to both members and non-members, the event will be held at the Mercure Box Hill Burton Bridge Hotel in Dorking, Surrey. In addition to the conference, there will be a formal dinner on the evening of the 13 March – an ideal opportunity for people from across the industry to network.

Steve Richmond, Head of Marketing and Technical at REHAU, said: “Sustainability is a big part of what we do at REHAU, whether that’s the way our products are made or the way our customers use them to conserve energy. As such, events like Wood Heat 2018 are crucial for us to understand the wider context our customers are operating in, the challenges they are facing and how we can better tailor our products to their needs. It‘s about taking the time to listen, meet our customers 1-2-1 and ensure that what we are delivering is exactly what the biomass and CHP industries need.”

For further information, log on to www.rehau.com/gb-en/wha-2018/2006456