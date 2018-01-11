Reggiani provides The Charter Building with the right credentials

Intelligently-designed workspace chooses beautifully designed, energy efficient lighting from Reggiani

Lighting design and consulting studio, Light Bureau, has selected Reggiani UK’s YORI System for use throughout The Charter Building in Uxbridge, Middlesex, a high specification, design-led workspace that has been developed as a joint venture by Landid and Brockton Capital. The choice of an assortment of fittings from the YORI family focused primarily on their high efficiency, flexibility and aesthetic qualities to help achieve the coveted BREEAM sustainable value certification.

The restructured Charter Building covers 240,000 sq.ft. Its enlarged footprint and ceiling heights of up to four metres make it one of the largest speculative office developments in West London and the South East. The project saw the original building, once the headquarters for Coca Cola UK, completely stripped back to its structural frame. The floor plates were then extended along with the addition of a new penthouse floor giving access to a new roof terrace.

Reggiani UK was keen to support London and Oslo-based Light Bureau in creating an overall lighting scheme with products that would help fulfil the brief for an energy-efficient, low maintenance system that would in turn help to achieve BREEAM status. The selection of luminaires was therefore very important in contributing to the building’s sustainability credentials.

Reggiani’s stylish YORI LED fittings were the preferred choice for the project and have been used in different variations through all five floors of the building. Almost all of the fittings were selected for use in a uniform black finish with a variety of beam angles and were track-mounted, partially recessed or surface-mounted as required and controlled through a DALI dimming system. YORI LINEAR matt black track-mounted fittings with fixed optic and 77 degree beam angles with 26W and 36W variants were also installed throughout to ensure maximum efficiency.

Trevor Silver, Managing Director at Landid, said: “The Charter Building brings a completely new kind of vibrant contemporary office to Uxbridge. The building offers occupiers a distinctive location, with intelligently-designed workspaces that directly cater for the demands of modern businesses. Not only is the Charter Building a short walk from Uxbridge station but the nearby High Street offers a fantastic array of amenities. It is a fabulous building that responds to the challenges of the fast-changing working landscape.”

Arve Olsen, Light Bureau Director and designer, commented: “The Charter Building’s lighting scheme has been designed to bring joy to the modern workspace and a sense of hotel quality luxury to the common areas of the building – spaces that tenants can proudly use to entertain their clients”.