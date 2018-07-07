Reggiani Helps Brighten up St Andrew’s Hospice

Lighting by Reggiani has been chosen for use throughout the newly refurbished St Andrews Hospice in Airdrie, Scotland. The multi-million pound refurbishment was completed by leading UK construction company, CCG (Scotland) Ltd along with Atelier Ten, the Mechanical and Electrical design consultants on the project who were responsible for designing the entire lighting scheme. The refurbishment brief was to enhance the facility and update to the current legislative and statutory requirements of a 21st century specialist palliative care centre, in addition to creating a safe and relaxing environment for patients, staff and visitors alike.

During the refurbishment and reconfiguration of the Hospice’s Henderson Street site, the building retained its existing façade but internally has been skilfully re-engineered to increase the number of single-bedded rooms which will be available alongside multi-occupancy rooms. All rooms now have direct access to the much loved gardens, with some rooms providing space for loved ones to stay overnight and, additionally, a separate patient entrance has been created to provide discreet admission to the wards. The Hospice has been transformed into accommodation that reflects all the current needs of both patients and visitors, whilst future users of the hospice will benefit from a brighter, more modern environment with more space, privacy and access to outdoor space.

Reggiani’s luminaires were specified by AtelierTen working closely with Cartwright Lighting Associates. The installation included Reggiani’s Low LED 10W fixed recessed luminaires in embossed matt white throughout the bedrooms and en-suite areas; 10W round, recessed TTile were used in bedhead shelving and Reggiani’s Unisio fixed, recessed fittings in 22W and 13W variants were chosen for the offices and consultation rooms. The MiLED Compact fitting was selected in a 15W variant for corridors to complement the architects’ ceiling design and MiLED 8W Comfort fittings with diffused lighting (UGR <19) were utilised in the patient bedroom entrances and nurses’ stations, as well as the reception area. All of the fittings were selected for their long service life, maximum efficiency and functionality, making them the perfect choice for a wide range of applications.

Andrew McNair of Atelier Ten, Glasgow, commented “We selected all of the Reggiani luminaires carefully through detailed lighting calculations based on their specifications which included light output and beam angles. We also had to consider fittings that would work alongside lighting controls that were installed within key areas to provide presence/absence detection. The Reggiani fittings complemented our scheme perfectly and allowed us to create relaxing and comforting spaces for patients, perfect working environments for the staff and an aesthetically pleasing and elegant look for visitors to this all-important facility”.

The upgraded facility includes both single and shared rooms, state-of-the-art technology, improved visitor facilities and courtyard garden access for all, with staff describing the transformed facility as “far exceeding all expectations”. Other features of the new hospice are an assisted spa bathroom, physio gym, family sitting rooms, a conservatory that is open for family use but which also hosts special events for patients, plus the chapel and the tranquillity room, with stained glass window and a view of the gardens.