RCM Bespoke Products – our speciality

RCM Products has been providing a bespoke service to its customers for over 50 years. We excel in designing and creating products for our customer’s that cannot be found easily elsewhere in the industry. We will advise on and help design products to suit your needs, offering guidance, options and recommendations to enhance your ideas and provide solutions to overcome obstacles and challenges which may grow from your project.

We offer a wealth of experience in technical, manufacturing and product development fields, enabling RCM to offer our customers a choice of products most suited to their needs and manufactured to the highest standard. We will make available access to our team of experienced staff to ensure that the result best meets your objectives. We work with a variety of materials, as well as aluminium we can offer stainless steel, brass, bronze, chrome and nickel coated finishes alongside an unlimited range of colours and a colour matching facility.

Grilles

The RCM range of grilles is diverse with many options including, square, rectangular, heavy duty, linear, floor and door. We would be happy to discuss your requirements and specification of the project. Our products are designed for quality and performance, adding to this our very competitive pricing RCM is specified by a growing customer core of architects and engineers. In addition to offering the right products at the right price RCM’S high level of service provides the complete the package.

Louvres

Our range of ventilation louvres offers many options; acoustic, moveable blades, louvre doors, tower louvers and natural ventilation. The louvre range is made to very exacting standards and is available in our full range of finishes.

Diffusers

RCM offers louvre faced diffusers manufactured from extruded aluminium, they are offered in square, rectangular and round formats. Also in the range is our Air Track high capacity slot diffuser, it is designed to combine a particularly high air handling capacity with maximum flexibility and is suitable for either sidewall or ceiling applications. The system is very flexible and can blend into a design or provide contrast with its exceptional but simple design.

Priority Service

Our Priority Service is now available for urgent small orders, samples, and missed items. This is a limited service and will be on a first come first served basis to enable us to plan requests into the daily manufacturing.

New to the RCM armoury is RCM Air Products who specialises in Air Distribution & Ventilation Products. They offer a full solution from start to finish, including initial design, detailed selections, quotations and project management. Enjoying full coverage of the England and Ireland, RCM Air Products would be delighted to discuss the requirements and specifications of your current and future projects.

RCM Service

Our customers are the most important part of the business. Customer satisfaction is fundamental to RCM. We value all our customers creating long-term partnerships, thereby preserving the stability of our company through your repeat and referral business.

