RAISING THE BAR IN KEEPING RAIL ON TRACK

British manufacturing expertise is playing a key role in helping keep a major engineering project on track- even to the detail of its ventilation.

Gilberts Blackpool, the UK’s leading independent air movement specialist, has provided the ventilation louvre systems to Morgan Sindall for M&E elements of the Crossrail Pudding Mill Portal project.

The project, alongside the Olympic park, comprises construction of a tunnel portal, a new elevated station for the Docklands Light Railway, and an Emergency Intervention Point (EIP) Building. The latter delivers several functions in one building: it allows access for emergency services, provides an evacuation point, and serves to ventilate the associated tunnels.

To deliver the ventilation, Gilberts’ WH75 high performance louvres have been supplied. Single bank screens integrated into the concrete cladding have been created from a series of kit form louvres, supplemented by penthouse turret housings on the roof to provide efficient stack ventilation.

“Quality was a major consideration in the whole pitch,” explained Gilberts Blackpool’s sales manager John Hanger. “It was a stringent specification, and project management was complex to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum. Our quality- through to being ISO 9001 accredited- was a determining factor in winning the business.”

Gilberts’ WH75 louvre features a 75mm blade pitch to deliver high performance with Class A weatherability, and a free ventilation area of 50%. Testing in accordance with European Standard EN13030 for weather louvre performance shows the Gilberts’ WH75 louvres to be 99.5% effective in screening/exhaust applications and 99% effective even with face velocities of up to 1m/sec.

The Series WH is a core element of Gilberts’ air movement solutions, which incorporates grilles, louvres, and diffusers for natural, hybrid and mechanical ventilation.

Founded 55 years ago, Gilberts Blackpool is Britain’s leading independent air movement specialist, and is unique in its ability to develop components- be it ‘mainstream’ or bespoke- entirely in-house, from initial design through tooling, production, testing and supply, at its 85,000 ft2 manufacturing facility. Its state of the art test centre, designed and built in-house, is one of the most technically advanced in the country.

