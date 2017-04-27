Magenta International are specialist recruiters in the technical engineering sector and are currently looking for;

Vacancy: Proposals Engineer – Air

Location: Birmingham

Our client is an established manufacturer of water treatment / cooling and air extract systems, and supplies its services to a variety of clients throughout the UK. They are looking for a Proposals Engineer to be responsible for the following;

To estimate and quote sales enquiries for Products and Services (Air) to new and existing customers. Liaise with the company Sales team and customers to determine requirements through a variety of communication methods i.e. telephone, email etc.

Duties will include:

Respond to and follow up sales enquires using appropriate methods

Prepare proposal / quotation ensuring:

Accurate pricing to achieve margins,

Selecting the most suitable equipment for application & technical specification

Meeting agreed specification.

Advise on design issues, suggesting alternatives to Air Sales & Proposals Manager, as appropriate

Provide concise information and maintain close communication with clients and colleagues to help ensure successful CEE completion of contract.

Prior to contract award liaise with the client for payment arrangements and delivery dates to ensure delivery dates can be met

After sales & maintenance, spares, contract service & LEV COSHH testing services (where applicable)

Maintain and update spare parts records and recommend / quote replacement parts & after sales service.

Review and prepare proposal file and handover sheets upon receipt of order prior to being issued to contracts department.

Cross check colleagues quotations for accuracy as and when required

Ensure customer satisfaction levels are met

Comply with statutory, Company and regulatory H&S rules and regulations

Ensure correct PPE is worn / used when required in accordance with Company requirements

Work in conjunction with Sales Engineer(s) and Contract Department to help ensure customer requirements are met on time and on budget.

Develop and maintain key departmental & interdepartmental relationships

Undertakes all other duties identified by the Sales Director to ensure smooth running of the Department at all times.

Maintain and develop own skills and experience as required

Undertake training as required to obtain new skills and techniques to support continuous improvement & development of the department and job role.

Responsibilities include: forward your CV to me or for further information contact David Housden on 01233 223712 or via email david.housden@magrec.co.uk

Applicants must have the right to work in the UK or hold the appropriate work permit.