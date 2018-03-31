Property Energy Professionals Association hosts ‘Call to Action’ industry conference

The Property Energy Professionals Association (PEPA) staged a ‘Call to Action’ industry conference on 22nd March, the theme of which was ‘The Quality of EPCs’. The conference encouraged the energy assessment industry and its professionals to engage with the Government on the future of Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs).

Workshops throughout the day explored past and current issues as well as potential future changes to the EPC landscape, their use and the potential expansion of the role of the Energy Assessor. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), which will shortly publish a ‘call for evidence’ on the future of EPCs, supported the conference and played an active role throughout the day.

“This Conference is a truly unique opportunity to have a say on the future of EPCs and the role of energy assessors,” explains Stephen O’Hara, Chair of PEPA. “The opportunity for energy assessors and industry stakeholders to interact with representatives of BEIS, discuss the issues, and have their views heard was extremely valuable. It is a crucial time for the industry and PEPA is really taking the lead in making sure EPCs remain the most relevant and useful energy performance measurement tool for the built environment.”

“As PEPA members, Elmhurst Energy benefits from engaging with those who influence the future of energy performance measurement,” says Martyn Reed, Managing Director of Elmhurst Energy. “In turn, our membership of some 7,000 energy assessors will be better represented, informed and ready to face any new challenges presented by changing legislation.”

