Priva urges Mayor of London to include London’s thousands of historic buildings in his ambitious draft Environment Strategy

As the Mayor of London launches his vision for a greener, cleaner, zero carbon London, leading building energy management systems provider Priva urges him to work with conservators, owners and managers of some of the nation’s most valuable historic buildings, in order to help meet his ambitious targets and conserve our built heritage for future generations.

With London’s population due to grow to over 11million by 2050, the time to take action is now, as it states: “This strategy sets out a vision for London in 2050 that will realise the potential of London’s environment to support good health and quality of life and make the city a better place to live, work and do business.”

Anders Noren, MD of leading building energy management systems company Priva welcomes this approach, “A holistic, design-led approach is key to bringing together all these disparate projects to ensure London is ready for the challenges ahead and protected for future generations. But it isn’t just about new buildings, housing developments or schools, all of which are crucial for London’s growing population.

“We need to design more energy-efficient buildings, which includes bringing existing, sensitive and historic buildings into the 21st century and we must harness new technologies to future-proof these precious heritage attractions. Plus, we will be that much closer to helping the Mayor of London realise his ambitious zero carbon city status by 2050.”