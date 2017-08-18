Priva Shows Leadership in Future-Proofing Heritage Buildings with Sensitive, Non-Disruptive Technologies

New initiative and publication from Priva explains new ways to future-proof historic and listed buildings

Protecting the fabric of the historic or listed buildings is undoubtedly the ultimate priority for anyone associated with building conservation. However, the conservation sector may be unaware that it is possible to future-proof heritage buildings with the same control-based technologies found in modern structures.

With this in mind, leading building controls manufacturer, Priva, has published a guide, which includes case studies covering the integration of building and energy management systems at some of the world’s most famous buildings.

Entitled ‘Future-proofing Britain’s Historic Buildings’, this 20-page book offers a non-technical overview of the outcomes and benefits of control technology. The document explains in clear language how Priva’s technology – which is in use at sites such as St Paul’s Cathedral; Westminster Abbey; and Rosslyn Chapel – is delivering significant energy savings; improved indoor climate conditions and greater visibility of energy use.

Commenting on the launch of this publication, Gavin Holvey, UK & Ireland Sales Manager at Priva said:

“Priva is on a mission to help conservators and heritage organisations optimise the internal environments of special spaces. Working alongside the heritage buildings community, we can deliver significant outcomes, without impacting on the fabric of the building. Our guide to Future-proofing Britain’s Historic Buildings will explain how such technology can improve building efficiency and reduce emissions through greater control of heating, ventilating and air-conditioning services. All of this is achieved whilst maintaining a pleasant and welcoming environment for staff, conservators and visitors.”

Sensitive to heritage buildings

Significantly, Priva’s building management solutions are proven to work in harmony with heritage buildings – and not against them. As Gavin Holvey explains, the benefits of using Priva technology are clear:

“Making a long-term choice about future-proofing technologies is one that conservators and heritage professionals will not take lightly. This is precisely why we have published this guide. It explains how our controls solutions are proven to meet three essential conservation requirements: It is unobtrusive; non-disruptive; and flexible. This is what gives the heritage sector confidence in our technology.”

Copies available

To request a copy of Priva’s Future-proofing Britain’s Historic Buildings book, please contact the UK Sales office on: T +44 (0)1923 813 480 or contact.priva@priva.co.uk