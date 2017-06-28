Power Players entry deadline extended to Friday, July 7

The entry deadline for the Electrical Contractors’ Association’s new Power Players initiative has been extended to Friday, July 7. The extension allows time for any additional entries to come in from those associated with the ECA and from across the wider industry.

The competition is open to younger people from across the engineering services sector, with the competition creating a new opportunity to be recognised and rewarded for their achievements.

Power Players is open to anyone aged 39 or below who has achieved innovative or impactful activity in their careers so far. To enter, individuals simply need to submit a short video at www.powerplayers.com.uk

There is a range of top-quality prizes for the two most impressive Power Players, including the opportunity of a lifetime of a business and networking trip to the USA. Other prizes include lunch with business guru Sir John Parker, who is the chair of global mining firm Anglo American.

All other Power Players of merit will receive recognition under the initiative. For example, five shortlisted entries will be showcased in September during the ED&I Expo – a major new industry event being held at the NEC in Birmingham.

The industry-wide initiative is being run alongside partners All Things Media and the Electrical Industries Charity. In addition, Power Players is being backed by numerous organisations within the industry, including major training provider JTL and BSEE magazine.

ECA CEO Steve Bratt commented: “We look forward to receiving the entry videos from high performing young people who are seeking recognition for their achievements.”

The public will decide the two most impressive entries from the shortlist via a social media poll in the lead up to the exhibition.

For more information visit:

www.powerplayers.com.uk