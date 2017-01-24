Platinum to provide hard FM services to London Bridge City estates

Following a competitive tender process, Platinum Facilities Maintenance Services has been awarded a significant contract with London Bridge City (LBC).

Encompassing eight buildings across two individual estates, covering an area of approximately 1.6 million sq ft of mixed commercial office space, Platinum will service all mechanical, electrical and fabric assets within the SE1 building portfolio.

The London Bridge City property portfolio sits between London Bridge and Tower Bridge and includes the office buildings No. 1 London Bridge and Cottons Centre, More London and Hay’s Galleria.

As the sole M&E contractor, Platinum will provide maintenance, technical and engineering support, ensuring total compliance to statutory requirements. As part of the relationship, Platinum Facilities will introduce condition-based maintenance (CBM) to the portfolio. 26 staff will work on the sites and will be transferring across two major M&E Service Providers.

London Bridge City was looking for a single service provider that could offer a bespoke, innovative and effective solution. Platinum’s model is built around transparency and flexibility and customer focus. Platinum will develop a forward thinking and proactive technical facilities service that will continually demonstrate a commitment to ensuring LBC becomes a world-class destination. Due to a combination of expertise, experience and passion, Platinum was appointed as the preferred service provider.

“We are delighted to add a prestigious portfolio like London Bridge City to our diverse client base in the capital,” said Glen Cardinal, Managing Director of Platinum. “As an SME, we’re able to work closely with our clients to ensure expectations are exceeded every step of the way. We’re looking forward to the challenges ahead and to introducing a number of innovations that will boost the profile of the LBC estates.”