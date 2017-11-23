Places at the Building Services Forum are going fast: Book yours now

The countdown has begun!  It’s time to book your place for the Building Services Forum – ask yourself these two questions

  • Is your business protected from cyber-attacks?
  • Legislation is changing now – are you ready?

If the answer to either of these questions is no – you cannot miss this one day event!

Held on the 8th February 2018 at the Building Centre in London, delegates will experience a one day CPD accredited seminar programme delivered by keynote speakers, along with the opportunity to network with industry peers and discover the lates business solutions.

Your ticket will include:-

  • An inspiring full day’s CPD accredited seminar programme
  • Networking opportunities with sponsors, exhibitors and speakers
  • See the latest product and technology innovations
  • Enjoy breakfast, lunch and refreshments with your peers from the industry
  • Q&A sessions

 

For more information about the full seminar programme and to book your early bird placet at just £149 (ends 30 November), visit: www.buildingservicesforum.london

On November 21, 2017
