Places at the Building Services Forum are going fast: Book yours now

The countdown has begun! It’s time to book your place for the Building Services Forum – ask yourself these two questions

Is your business protected from cyber-attacks?

Legislation is changing now – are you ready?

If the answer to either of these questions is no – you cannot miss this one day event!

Held on the 8th February 2018 at the Building Centre in London, delegates will experience a one day CPD accredited seminar programme delivered by keynote speakers, along with the opportunity to network with industry peers and discover the lates business solutions.

Your ticket will include:-

An inspiring full day’s CPD accredited seminar programme

Networking opportunities with sponsors, exhibitors and speakers

See the latest product and technology innovations

Enjoy breakfast, lunch and refreshments with your peers from the industry

Q&A sessions

For more information about the full seminar programme and to book your early bird placet at just £149 (ends 30 November), visit: www.buildingservicesforum.london