Pilot Group makes triumphant return to EMEX

Following its resounding success at last year’s show, Pilot Group Infrastructure with its leading brands, Vickers and Hilclare, will be once again exhibiting at EMEX. As well as promoting its capabilities in the fields of smart energy management and commercial and industrial remote heating controls, a new low cost high-performing ceiling light fitting will be unveiled by Hilclare.

Hilclare: This leading brand will be promoting its experience and expertise in industrial and commercial lighting solutions. Taking centre stage will be the new Illora, a low cost, high performing suspended LED linear high bay complete with a five-year warranty. Offering up to 50,000 hours of life and available in a white powder coated steel finish, this model is suitable for a range of installations including; warehouses, sports halls, shopping centres, manufacturing plants, and large conference areas.

Also on display will be the Sammode Stifterceiling light fitting for diffuse lighting that is commonly specified throughout industries such as food processing. With an IP69K rating – the highest protection available – this model provides protection against ingress of dust and high temperature, high pressure water; making products with this certification ideal for use inconditions where equipment must be carefully sanitised.

Vickers: Vickers will be demonstrating the benefits of its best-selling advanced Energy Management System (EMS). Designed to deliver accurate heating control with maximum efficiency, the system enables commercial and industrial premises to gain control of their heating and reduce energy bills and CO2 emissions. With typical payback periods of just two to three years, many companies that have made this investment are enjoying substantial returns in energy savings. Whilst Vickers’ EMS guarantees minimum savings of 25%, many customers see savings of up to 40% on their energy usage.

Commenting on its return to EMEX, Chris Pearson, Managing Director at Pilot Group said: “We are extremely excited about our return to EMEX. It is the perfect venue for us to demonstrate our comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions to help reduce energy usage and carbon emissions. As well as product demonstrations, several of our technical specialists from Vickers and Hilclare will be on hand to offer help and advice.”

With over 25 years’ experience in the electronics and electrical market, Pilot Group Infrastructure is focused on providing sustainable energy solutions for commercial environments and expanding its reach across these sectors.

For further information contact Carolyn Holland, Marketing Manager 0161 886 7190.