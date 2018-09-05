Pepper steps down as Lochinvar MD

David Pepper has moved from managing director to business development manager at boiler, water heater and heat pump company Lochinvar.

Eelco van Driel has taken up the role of general manager of Lochinvar Ltd., and Liam Elmore has been promoted to sales director.

Mr Pepper, who was Lochinvar md for 20 years, moved to his new part-time role in July and will focus on sales and marketing duties, as well as continuing to provide support to the management team.

Mr van Driel was general sales manager of a European water heater market leader for 20 years, which included 10 years’ experience in the UK.

Mr Elmore joined Lochinvar in April 2014 as UK sales manager and has been rewarded for his role in the company’s impressive business growth.

“I have been working towards semi-retirement for over a year and am excited about this new role,” said Mr Pepper. “I think I still have a lot to contribute to this business and will be able to concentrate on two areas that give me particular satisfaction – marketing and our relationships with key customers.

“After 20 years as managing director I feel the time is right to hand over the reins and let someone else move the business forward strategically. I know Eelco well and will be giving him my full support.

“Liam also deserves great credit for what he has achieved in the past four years. I have no doubt that he will take to the additional responsibilities with his usual energy and enthusiasm.”

