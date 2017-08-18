Pegler Yorkshire Provides Project Reassurance Through Warranty Initiative

With over 125 years of experience and a portfolio of over 14,000 products, Pegler Yorkshire took two years to develop Warranty Plus, incorporating its extensive knowledge and ability to combine 13 market leading brands such as XPress, Tectite, Prestex, Terrier. The scheme is designed to ensure more efficient installations and provide reassurance for many years to come.

The three stage process offers support for projects over £250,000. It begins at the initial Design stage and offers on an expert design commentary of which includes commentary on system expansion and contraction, commissioning ability report comprising valve sizing and positioning plus compliance with BIM. Additional analysis is also offered in material options and jointing technology all with the aim of providing ultimate system efficiency.

Stage two is the Installation and Training process. Through Warranty Plus Pegler Yorkshire is committed to training personnel whether onsite at their own specialised facilities, at the clients site or alternatively via CPD accredited training courses or online modules, all who attend will be given an official training card valid for three years.

The final stage of the initiative is the all important Commissioning and Aftercare. This holistic service provides a total solution offering system water conditioning, comprising fixed UV bacterial control and full in-line filtration, the use of thermal imaging/ultrasonic flow rate testing can be used to assist in system sign off. This unique solution combines the flushing, biocide wash and chemical cleaning via the use of UV technology to reduce water waste and time spent by two-thirds.

This whole process is then backed up by a maintenance programme with a full support maintenance manual and optional ongoing package for up to 25 years.

For further information about any of Pegler Yorkshire’s products and solutions call 01302 560 560. email brochures@pegleryorkshire.co.uk or visit www.pegleryorkshire.co.uk.