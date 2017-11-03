Pegler Yorkshire Completes Static Valve Offering

Pegler Yorkshire with its foundations held in the development and manufacturing of valves, has increased its Static Valve offering which incorporates ultra low and medium flow static products to compliment all flow variables.

“Standard practice of installed HVAC systems is to ensure minimal loss of hydraulic flow. Therefore, regulating flow and keeping pressure loss to a minimum is essential in the optimum efficiency of a system,” said Sindar Singh, Valves Market Manager for Pegler Yorkshire. “With the expansion of our 1260 static balancing valve range we are confident that all flow requirements and system optimisation, which includes the conservation of energy, are covered within the Ballorex portfolio.”

Within the Ballorex Commercial Valves range the Pegler 1260 fixed commissioning double regulating valves incorporate a fixed plate orifice for accurate flow measurement and regulation. The design includes an oblique pattern body and easily accessible test points for use during commissioning. The range includes combined commissioning, double regulating valves and metering stations. The key features offered by the fixed range of 1260, 1200 and 1250 DZR brass bodied valves include, PN20 rated, non-rising stem, double regulating feature on spindle and a hand wheel incorporating position indicate 00-79 all boast full WRAS approval. In addition, they are available in a variety of end connections including threaded, push-fit, press-fit and union.

Pegler Yorkshire is aware that building system optimisation benefits the full spectrum of those involved from design consultants, specifiers, contractors, through to facility users. However, as a manufacturer of plumbing and heating systems and components for over 100 years, and as part of its ongoing process to deliver tangible integrated piping solutions, it has recently altered its approach to the convoluted process of valve choice.

The company has developed straightforward valve selection process targeting ‘application areas’ which ensures the right valve is chosen to support function, size, performance and optimisation, in essence, helping the building perform and in turn helping reduce energy costs.

The three key areas are identified as Source – which is focused around plant / boiler centres, Network which encompasses the distribution of heating and potable building systems, and finally the Zone that is the occupied function zone, such as an apartment, office or ward where the heat or water is emitted.

For further information about any of Pegler Yorkshire’s products and solutions call 01302 560 560. email brochures@pegleryorkshire.co.uk or visit www.pegleryorkshire.co.uk.