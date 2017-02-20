Partnership creates new industrial group

Hidros UK Ltd, which specialises in the application of commercial sized, heating optimised heat pumps and refrigerant-based dehumidification has announced that its parent company, Hidros SpA and Emicon SpA have entered into an industrial partnership.

It creates an Italian industrial group with a consolidated turnover of 40m Euro, a workforce of 150 employees and European-wide coverage with six sales operations across Europe.

This transaction involves the purchase of 70% of Hidros SpA capital by Emicon SpA, which becomes the main shareholder.

This new partnership combines the know-how of Emicon SpA, more specialised in climate control and conditioning in the field of telecommunications as well as process cooling and office air conditioning, with that of Hidros, a leader in the design and application of high efficiency heat pumps and also commercial dehumidification.