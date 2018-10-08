Panasonic’s CO2 Retail Refrigeration System Wins RAC Cooling Awards

Panasonic was crowned winner of the Refrigeration Product of the Year with its ground-breaking CO 2 Condensing Units, in addition to receiving a Highly Commended award for Cold Chain Innovation at the prestigious 2018 RAC Cooling Awards.

The Judges commented “We liked the development of the inverter driven two stage rotary compressor which has allowed Panasonic to deliver a system capable of working with the high pressures demanded by CO 2 refrigerant. This system provides a high degree of flexibility and can be applied to most types of convenience store type application.”

Alfredos Armaos, UK Country Manager for Panasonic Heating & Cooling commented “We are honoured to win these awards and consider it a great achievement, particularly as the CO 2 Condensing Units were only introduced to the UK refrigeration market earlier this year. It’s a huge accomplishment for these units to be recognised as a stand-out product in the refrigeration market.”

The award success follows a series of events in 2018 for Panasonic as the company has been celebrating its 100th year of trading and 60 years in Heating and Cooling. Furthermore, several new additions to its wide range of HVAC products have been launched throughout the year. These innovations include a full switch to R32, the new hybrid VRF, the ECOi MF3 VRF units and an updated version of the air purifying technology nanoeTMX to name a few.

The RAC Cooling Industry Awards have been running for the past 24 years and considered to be one of the most authoritative awards in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry. The event brought together over 600 leading industry professionals to the London Hilton Park Lane Hotel to recognise and celebrate best practice.

With 19 targeted categories, the awards cover every aspect of the refrigeration and air conditioning industry, from Retail Initiative to Cold Chain Innovation / Project.

Andrew Gaved, editor-in-chief of RAC Magazine said: “The fantastic showcase of technology and best practice we saw at the Awards shows that the cooling industry is continuing to thrive, whatever the politicians throw at us.”

For more information on the above please do get in touch with our team via email, uk-aircon@eu.panasonic.com or telephone 01344 853182.