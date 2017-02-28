Manufacture – Design – Supply – Installation – Commissioning – Training

Oventrop are a family owned and operated business with its world HQ and manufacturing sites in the “Hochsauerland” region of Germany. We have been manufacturing quality systems and components for the HVAC market since 1851, currently producing over 4 million components per annum. We are able to demonstrate extensive experience in the building services industry and in renewable technologies.

Oventrop UK Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary and was founded in 1992. Oventrop UK Ltd is responsible for sales and distribution of Oventrop group products and services throughout the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Over the years, we have built a reputation for “quality products and service” and are particularly proud of our heritage and achievements to date. We continue to strive to improve through our integrated management systems ensuring we operate in accordance with our ISO 9001 & ISO 14001 accreditation.

Our constantly evolving world has had huge impact on the markets in which we operate and the demands of our clients. This has driven innovation of the products that we develop, with increasing emphasis on sustainability.

Our business has led the way in promoting sustainable and energy saving system solutions. As a direct result, we decided to showcase our product range and services at Ecobuild 2017. We chose the show as it is the UK’s leading exhibition and conference for the construction and energy market, inspiring over 44,000 industry professionals from across the supply chain. Ecobuild takes place at the ExCel exhibition and conference centre at the heart of the new Green Enterprise District in London’s Docklands. ExCeL is easily accessible by public transport (Nearest DLR is Custom House); offers free cycle parking and has ample car parking on site.

Our 60m2 purpose designed stand will display our complete product range, with particular focus on our total engineered solutions for engineered buildings. Manufacture, design, supply, installation and commissioning are all within our scope. We offer a wide range of cost effective, innovative, energy saving, dynamic and coordinated system concepts including Underfloor Heating (Cofloor), Renewable Technologies (Solcos / Regusol), Heat Interface Units (Regudis) as well as balancing and general valve options for LPHW, CHW, DHW and CWS systems. All of these products will be presented on our stand, with the majority of the systems being shown ‘live’ on interactive displays so that clients can see working equipment rather than static products.

Our products and services are offered to a wide range of clients, providing us valuable experience of many different project types and scenarios, including volume residential, leisure, hospitality and healthcare. We have built enviable relationships with many clients over the years, establishing a bond of trust, credibility, understanding and collaboration. This has resulted in the successful completion of high value projects leaving lasting impressions and securing repeat work with many of our clients.

A major change in our business strategy was to form the Oventrop Projects Division to ensure sustainability and future growth of our business. This has proven to be beneficial to both Oventrop and our clients showing constant growth and repeat business since its inception. Oventrop Projects Division has teams of fully trained, qualified and directly employed installation personnel along with site supervision and management to deliver our schemes. Working in partnership with a tried and tested national screeding contractor allows us to offer ‘whole market’ screed options in conjunction with our UFH system to suit budget or specification. In summary, Oventrop Projects Division offers a unique process of manufacture, design, supply, install, commission, set to work and warranty from a single source which reduces contractual risk, streamlines our customer’s site requirements and enhances project delivery and handover.

Oventrop negotiate, communicate and trade directly with our customers and as a result any orders placed and credit facilities offered are on a direct with the manufacturer basis.

Visitors can rest assured that the Oventrop team they meet on the show will be the people that they deal with when it comes to placing orders, discussing requirements or looking for sales and technical support.

Oventrop UK Ltd, Exhibit from 7th – 9th March 2016 at Londons ExCel Exhibition Centre. The show will be open daily from 10am to 6pm. Please visit us on stand A207 and let us show you our innovative products and services:

Heat Interface Units

Solar Thermal

Underfloor Heating

Fresh Hot Water Stations

Thermal Balancing Valves

Differential Pressure Control Valves

Pressure Independent Control Valves

Balancing Valves

For further information:

Telephone: 01256 330441

E-Mail: info@oventrop.co.uk

Web: www.oventrop.co.uk