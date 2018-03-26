Oventrop renewables are game, set and match for new tennis centre

Graves Tennis and Leisure Centre is a state of the art leisure facility located in Sheffield. Offering 6 indoor and 12 outdoor tennis courts and a range of leisure facilities. The centre uses a huge amount of hot water and, as such it was the clients brief that mixture of renewable energy systems were used to help meet the demand and cut carbon emissions.

Oventrop were selected by mechanical contractors NG Bailey to deliver the full design supply and installation of a ‘Solcos’ Solar Thermal Hot Water system.

20m2 of Oventrop MQ high efficiency, commercial flat plate collector was selected and mounted on pre-fabricated mounting frames.

The collectors were connected to the 1000 litre storage cylinder using a single length of pre-insulation stainless steel pipe and control was provided by a Regusol ELH 130 pumpset that benefits from a built in pre-wired Regtronic controller with collector over heat protection function and is fully compliant with the very latest ERP regulations.

