OFTEC rolls out commercial assessment course in response to demand

OFTEC’s new commercial assessment course, which covers the servicing and commissioning of multi stage burners used in many light and medium commercial heating systems, is now available at 11 training centres across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

OFT 10-201 is proving popular both with technicians moving into commercial work for the first time, and those who are already working in non-domestic environments. As a result of this high demand, the course will be rolled out across further locations over the coming months.

Providing theory and practical-based assessments for two and three stage pressure jet burners connected to space and water heating appliances, the course covers health and safety, fire valve installation, regional requirements, safe electrical isolation, OFTEC procedures, knowledge of oil storage and supply and also appliance installation.

OFTEC Training Manager, David Knipe (pictured), said: “Experienced commercial technicians are finding the details on commercial oil storage, risk assessment and procedures particularly useful, whilst those who are new to multi-stage burners are equipped with the confidence to work on commercial appliances, expanding their business opportunities.”

