OBITUARY: Alastair Ramsay, Sustainable Development Manager, Legrand UK

Alastair Ramsay, Sustainable Development Manager at Legrand UK and Ireland, died peacefully on 28th January 2017, after a short battle with cancer. Legrand has issued the following tribute:

Alastair joined the Legrand team in 2001 as part of the Wiring Devices business, and soon became the company’s representative on many national and international standards committees. His expertise, energy and enthusiasm led him to be a member of many industry committees, including Chair of the Construction Products Association and the Building Regulations Technical Committees, as well as Vice-Chair of the Lighting Controls Group and Environmental Technical Committee through BEAMA.

With an unbounding vivacity for life and a continuing thirst for knowledge, Alastair was a joy to meet and an honour to know. He will be remembered for his kind and generous nature and for his unrivalled knowledge of our industry.

Alastair will be sorely missed by all that knew him and our thoughts go to his wife Jill, children and wider family at this time.

If you would like to donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Alastair, please visit: virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/AVR

