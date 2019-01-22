Nottingham City Homes named one of Britain’s top 100 LGBT-inclusive employers

Nottingham City Homes (NCH) has been named one of the most inclusive employers in Britain by lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality charity Stonewall in its Top 100 Employers list for 2019. NCH has placed 44 on this year’s list, up from 101 last year. NCH came third in the housing sector across the UK.

This year’s Top 100 was the largest ever, open to employers scores the UK to demonstrate demonstrating their commitment to LGBT workplace inclusion.

As part of the Top 100, Stonewall collects more than 92,000 anonymous responses from employees on their experience of Britain’s workplace culture and diversity. An overwhelming 93 per cent of non-LGBT employees who responded to the survey, say they understand why their employer is committed to LGBT equality.

Nick Murphy, chief executive at Nottingham City Homes, said: “As an organisation we are committed to diversity in our workforce. We want to make sure we are an inclusive employer, so we can attract and retain the very best talent to provide the best services for our tenants. Nottingham is a diverse city and it is important to us we reflect the diverse communities we serve.

“This honour is testament to our dedicated and enthusiastic LGBT staff network, board members and colleagues, many of whom have volunteered to be ‘straight allies’, workplace champions who have stepped forward to make a better environment for LGBT colleagues. Unfortunately some people face abuse and discrimination because of their sexuality. We stand up for all our citizens suffering hate crime.

“And it’s not just about our staff – we make sure we support our LGBT residents too. NCH was honoured to lead over 7000 people at last year’s Pride, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the parade this year. We will continue to champion and celebrate the diversity of our city.”

Being an LGBT-inclusive employer is something that businesses can start with everyday actions. This can range from activity like pledging support during Pride or Trans Day of Remembrance, hosting LGBT networking events, profiling LGBT role models in the workplace or offering diversity training to staff.

Last year, Stonewall released research that revealed more than a third of LGBT staff (35 per cent) have hidden they are LGBT at work and almost one in five LGBT employees (18 per cent) have been the target of negative comments from colleagues because of their identity.

Darren Towers, Stonewall’s executive director said: Nottingham City Homes and all those who have made this year’s Top 100 Employers list are making a huge difference to workplaces, services and communities across the UK. LGBT-inclusive employers play a crucial role in changing society by using their power and influence to protect and support LGBT people.

“More than a third of LGBT staff (35 per cent) still hide their identity at work for fear of discrimination; that has an impact on productivity, wellbeing and more and shows we still have lots to do. However, with organisations like NCH displaying such a strong commitment to LGBT equality, we are one step closer to creating a world where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees are welcomed and accepted without exception.’

Stonewall’s Top 100 is compiled from submissions to the Workplace Equality Index, a powerful benchmarking tool used by employers to assess their achievements and progress on LGBT equality in the workplace, as well as their wider work in the community and on service provision.

Each organisation must demonstrate their expertise in 10 areas of employment policy and practice, including networking groups, senior leadership, procurement and how well they’ve engaged with LGBT communities.