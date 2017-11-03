Not all tubes are the same

Therefore, to avoid being supplied the wrong product, it is vital that tubes for building services pipework are correctly specified at time of ordering, and that purchasing documentation and stock is checked to ensure you receive exactly what you have ordered.

This is especially important if a Tata Steel hot finished, GH grade (GH=Get Hot), fully CE certified, traceable and UK supported product is required. Our Install Plus® 235 hot-finished, multi-certified tube to BS EN10255 and 10217-2 S/P235 GH (GH = Get Hot) grade is third party CE marked approved in accordance with the Construction Products Regulations (CPR) to both CAT3 (fuel, air and gas) and CAT4 (water). Some alternative products do not appear to be CE marked correctly, so please be aware of possible application, compliance, warranty and insurance sign-off issues.

Unlike cold-formed alternatives, our hot-finished tubes have:

An ordered and consistent microstructure.

No internal stress that can promote cracking.

Consistent and reliable mechanical properties.

Improved structural integrity and ductility.

Improved and consistent toughness.

Higher pressure integrity.

Greater factor of safety.

No loss of strength during additional welding or heating.

Improved performance against corrosion.

Ability to be bent to tight radii without the risk of splitting, creasing or collapsing.

For more information, or a review of your pipework specifications please contact our technical helpline 01536 404561, or www.tatasteelconstruction.com/hotvscold.