Nortek Global HVAC UK Ltd has announced the launch of its superior customer service initiative

The UK’s leading HVAC manufacturer carried out an extensive research study in 2017, reaching out to their entire customer base and the HVAC market place as a whole across the UK and continental Europe. The results of which recommended that the company consolidate all of their HVAC brands in the UK into Reznor and highlighted a number of opportunities to enhance the customer experience and satisfaction.

Nortek’s customers will now benefit from an unrivalled customer experience, which they can depend upon and trust. They will receive a more personal approach, improved response times and increased stock availability.

Kevin Hartshorne, European Sales and Marketing Director for Nortek said “Quick response times to enquiries and fast deliveries for our increased stock range are just some of the new commitments we are going to deliver with a personal touch.”

Nortek is making four bold promises to their customers, which include:

We will respond within 24 hours to all orders of non-stockable items, giving you the name of the person dealing with your enquiry. The person you speak to will call you back within 24 hours. We will deliver to customers within three days of receipt of order for all stockable items. We will support our products throughout their lifetime.

Customers will be able to contact Nortek through numerous channels including the customer service desk, email, online and the new website www.reznor.eu

Information on products will be available to customers 24 hours a day.

For more information please www.reznor.eu or email reznorsales@nortek.com