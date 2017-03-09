Nominations sought as CSA Awards deadline approaches

The entry deadline for the 2017 CSA Awards is fast approaching with nominations closing on Friday, 31st March 2017.

The awards recognise and reward the achievements of commissioning specialists, culminating in the CSA Gala Awards dinner on 15th June at the Copthorne Effingham Park Hotel near Gatwick Airport.

Organised by the Commissioning Specialists Association on behalf of its members and their associates, this third annual awards programme builds on the successes of the previous two years.

Seven awards are up for grabs this year:

Project of the Year – sponsored by Johnson Controls

Product Innovation of the Year – sponsored by CSA

Commissioning Provider of the Year – sponsored by MBS

Investment in Training Award – sponsored by BSRIA Instrument Solutions

Student of the Year – sponsored by CSA

Engineer of the Year – sponsored by Ashford Environmental Services

Lifetime Contribution Award – sponsored by CSA

Entries are being sought for any company, product, service, application or individual operating within the commissioning or wider building services arena. Individuals can put forward entries for themselves and their own company, or they can nominate others that they know merit recognition.

For more information visit the CSA Awards website – http://csa-awards.co.uk

Commenting on the awards, CSA Chairman, Andrew Watkin said: “As the saying goes, ‘you need to be in it to win it’, so please do go online, review the categories and begin preparing your entries – just being selected as a finalist can offer superb brand exposure, so what have you got to lose?”