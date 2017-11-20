Noel Lally rejoins Hamworthy as new Area Sales Manager

After seven years of service, Hamworthy Heating is saying farewell to retiring Robert Kirk, Sales Manager for Oxford, Milton Keynes and parts of the Home Counties. In turn, the team welcomes a familiar face – Noel Lally – as his replacement.

Noel, who started out as gas apprentice at North Thames in 1980, has over 37 years of experience in the industry. Over the years, he worked as service engineer and product consultant in various businesses to further gain and apply his knowledge in a variety of roles. Noel has previously worked for Hamworthy from 1996 to 2001 as Field Sales Engineer.

At British Gas Commercial Services, he then spent more than a decade as Field Sales Manager advising customers on heating system installation for which his strong knowledge of regulatory and HSE issues was of advantage.

Before re-joining Hamworthy, Noel supported consultants, specifiers and installers to find the right product to match individual system constraints and assisted CPD presentations as Product Consultant at Mikrofill. He benefits from experience with a wide range of clients from small and medium-sized enterprises to embassies, high commissions, and consulates.

Noel comments: “There have been so many industry changes focused on reducing emissions, increasing efficiencies and reducing fuel bills. That’s one of the reasons why I like working for Hamworthy: they work closely with the trade bodies. We’re driving product developments to suit the legislation and have a say in which direction the industry goes for the next 5-10 years, rather than playing catch-up. I was very keen on working for a market leader with a varied product range such as Hamworthy’s and am looking forward to getting to know Robert’s customers.”

Stuart Turner, National Sales Manager at Hamworthy Heating, adds: “We’re grateful for Robert’s contribution to the company. His over 30 years of experience in the industry as a qualified building services engineer has been of tremendous value to delivering the best knowledge to our customers and also to the team. We wish him all the best for his retirement. We’re pleased Noel is re-joining the company as he already knows many of the Hamworthy family. It is great we found someone with a similar background as Robert’s successor.”

Robert Kirk will retire at the end of January 2018. Until when Noel will be working alongside him to get to know his customers in the area.

www.hamworthy-heating.com

Pictured above: Robert Kirk (left) and Noel Lally.