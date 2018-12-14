Niglon puts the spotlight on safety with launch of new lock out range

Niglon has reiterated its commitment to electrical safety with a new Safety Lock Out range to protect contractors and end users from unsafe exposure to electrical current.

The Electrical Safety Lock Outs range prevents circuits from being connected when they need to be out of use during an electrical installation, for maintenance purposes or for safe isolation in an operational environment.

Safety Lock Out products from Niglon include Safety Padlocks, Lock Out Hasps, MCB Lock Out Devices, Industrial Plug Lock Outs, No Hole Lock Out Devices and Grip Tight Lock Out Devices. The range also includes a pack of Lock Out Tags and marker pens, and a Lock Out Kit, which provides a combination of lock out devices along with a ‘Do Not Operate’ tag and marker pen, offering a handy starter pack that ensures contractors, maintenance teams and safety personnel always have the right device and labelling equipment to hand.

All products are robust, simple to use and re-useable, and are supplied in red to offer good visibility and a warning indication.

Comments Paul Dawson, commercial director at Niglon: “This new range builds on Niglon’s reputation for high quality electrical safety products, which includes an extensive array of circuit protection solutions.”

www.niglon.co.uk