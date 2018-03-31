News in Brief: Latest contract wins

ENGIE acquires maintenance contracts

ENGIE has reached an agreement to acquire long-term heating and building maintenance contracts with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive. The contracts, formerly operated by Carillion Energy Services, include heating maintenance for some 38,000 properties and building maintenance for approximately 22,000 of those properties. ENGIE will offer all employees working on these contracts a role with equivalent terms and conditions to their current position.

SOCOTEC to undertake mine entry inspections

SOCOTEC, formerly ESG, has been awarded a three-year contract by the Coal Authority to undertake mine entry inspections in England, Scotland and Wales. Technicians will conduct field inspections across Britain’s coalfields, aiming to inspect at least 5,000 mine entries a year. The inspections will report and record any landmark features that may have developed over time, brickwork that requires maintenance and depressions or openings in the ground near a mine entry.

SWEP wins order for 51MW heat transfer unit

SWEP has been awarded its largest ever contract for a single heat transfer unit. The customer is Vestforbraending I/S, Denmark’s largest waste management company. Each year it handles around 1 million tonnes of waste and then focuses on producing energy from waste incineration. The new project will involve distributing 51MW from Lundtofte Vekslerstation, the Danish Technology University (DTU), to serve the district heating network that supplies residential and commercial properties in the surrounding western area of Copenhagen.

J S Wright wins £6.5m contract for flagship housing scheme

M&E building services specialist J S Wright has secured a contract worth £6.5m to equip a new flagship housing scheme in East London. The company will manufacture, supply and install all the mechanical services for the 300-home scheme at 97 Lea Bridge Road in Leyton. The development is a joint venture between housebuilder Hill and housing provider Peabody.