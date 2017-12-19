New Vela Compact- tested by the LIA to have insulation laid directly over the fitting

GreenBrook’s new VELA Compact range of LED Dimmable Fire Rated Downlights have a super low profile, only 40mm, and they allow the insulation to be laid directly over the fitting. This has been tested and verified in the Lighting Industry Association’s Test Laboratory.

Available in Fixed and Tilt options, 3,000k & 4,000K, these attractive and easy to install fittings are offered in matt white, polished chrome and satin chrome finishes.

Rated IP65 and including a dimmable LED driver, these 7W fittings offer a 55 degree beam angle and a lumen output of 89lm/W.

Peter Ratcliffe, Sales Director of GreenBrook, said “We are really excited about these new Vela Compact downlights – these products are ideal for installing in ceilings voids with restricted space and are already going down a storm in the market”.

Available now from all good wholesalers.

