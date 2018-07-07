New Training Portal Gives Air Conditioning Installers Access to Online Technical Courses

Air conditioning installers can now access high quality technical training online using a new portal developed by Toshiba Air Conditioning UK. It enables customers to learn at their own pace, in order to qualify for Toshiba’s industry-leading seven year warranty.

The online training has been launched to augment Toshiba’s popular classroom-based training courses, and is aimed particularly at busy engineers keen to update their skills at a time to suit them. It uses a combination of instructional videos, pictures and bite-sized information that users can study and return to at any time.

To ensure users have absorbed key principles and knowledge, courses conclude with an assessment quiz. Upon successful completion, a printable Certificate provides proof of the achievement.

Users have their own training account which records the courses they have successfully completed, either online or physically in the classroom. This provides automatic validation for warranty cover for equipment installed by each user, in accordance with Toshiba’s terms and conditions.

To access online training, installers must have attended one VRF installation and service course in person. To qualify for all versions of Toshiba’s seven year warranty, installers are required to have completed all of the following courses, either in person or online:

Toshiba Digital Inverter and Super-Digital Inverter / Residential Installation and Servicing;

Toshiba VRF Installation and Servicing;

Toshiba VRF-e Installation and Servicing;

Toshiba Controls.

The courses, which also offer downloadable content that can be used on site as an at-a-glance reference, are free to customers of Toshiba Air Conditioning UK.

Toshiba plans to develop the online training programme over time, with the addition of new courses on system design and application, as well as key technology topics, such as compressors and related components.

David Dunn, managing director sales at Toshiba Carrier UK, said: “We have had great take-up of our classroom-based training courses, with many thousands of engineers attending over the past three years. However, we are aware that some customers find it difficult to commit a full-day to attend courses in person. The new online training portal gives them the flexibility to learn at a time, place and pace to suit them. We believe it will be a popular addition, and help our drive to update the skills of air conditioning installers across the country.”

The training portal can be accessed here: https://training.toshibaac.co.uk/