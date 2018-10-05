New TouchScreen Solutions from SyxthSense

SyxthSense Limited is delighted to announce our latest in-house design and built range touchscreen interfaces, controllers and thermostats. Shipped direct from our production centre in Devon – UK all are full-colour and can be used stand-alone and with Modbus or BACnet communications. The range has a very attractive design look and will flush mount onto standard UK single wall boxes for wiring ease. Tactile, easy to use, and feature rich they are not just for end users to enjoy. They give designers a one stop shop for user interfaces in a wide range of applications from simple domestic to advanced commercial buildings. A choice of protocols allows simple integration into the markets most popular BMS systems without extensive engineering considerations or cost.

The attractive colour touchscreen displays the essential information at glance. There is nothing to fear in touching them as they encourage adjustment to save energy or improve comfort. The units have security features that allow them to be fully restricted or just limit range of use, for example, by landlords or energy managers wanting to return meetings rooms back to vacant mode when no longer in use.

Additional connections on the controllers allow more sensors or switches to be monitored. E.g. windows or floor temperatures for underfloor heating/cooling applications. Information is clear and precise. The screen can be dimmed or put to sleep.

The sleek fresh design with black front the Chrome edging makes the product adaptable for most taste and décor. They are resilient and covered by our two-year warranty. Other feature variations are available and we are open to customer requirements – after all if we can’t change our own designs to make customers happy we aren’t SyxthSense.

For more information on the complete range please visit www.syxthsense.com