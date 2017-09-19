New Terrier TRV drives higher expectations

Pegler Yorkshire has launched the new Terrier TRV. An evolution in the drive to provide greater flexibility, reliability and trust.

The new Terrier design is such that it succinctly addresses the needs of specifiers and contractors from its ease of installation through to meeting the demands of Building Regulations and energy performance.

The areas in which the new Terrier TRV differs are Design, Operation and Performance.

The Design – is a flawless slim profile which alters the airflow to an Active Air Flow Vent System. In addition, the body has been manufactured in a bright white colour with accent chrome trim, a larger easy grip and easy care surface finish.

The Operation – This has been radically altered to provide a more intuitive low friction mechanism which offers effortless turning making it easy for any dexterity.

The Performance performance. Enhanced by a pure copper element the performance provides a faster response to temperature changes, it also provides even better accuracy for temperature settings with a 33% lower hysteresis.

The new Terrier TRV range is supplied suitable for 8, 10 and 15mm pipework and is also offered in a tamper resistant option. It fully complies with the requirements of EN215 – it is also “A” rated under the TELL scheme and meets Part L requirements.